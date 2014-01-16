La Yerba Maté, c’est la feuille qui est à l’origine de la célèbre infusion, d’ailleurs incontournable lors de votre voyage en Argentine. Quant à ses origines, les indiens Guarani ont une idée bien précise de son arrivée parmi les Hommes.

Photo -Source : Juanpol

« Au temps où le monde était déjà le monde, le Soleil, le Soleil, et la Lune, la Lune »

Selon les indiens Guarani, la lune, de sa position lointaine, avait depuis toujours pu voir la Terre, mais n’en avait jamais rien su. Elle ne connaissait la Terre que par les dires du Soleil. Si bien qu’un jour, prise de curiosité, elle décida de s’en aller voir par elle-même. Proposant au nuage Araï de l’accompagner, son fidèle compagnon lui suggéra d’y aller de nuit pour ne pas risquer qu’on la reconnaisse. Elle demanda alors aux étoiles de briller pour elle, et s’en alla avec Araï visiter les Hommes et les animaux dont elle avait tant entendu parler.

Lorsqu’elle se posa dans une clairière, il fit d’un coup tellement clair qu’on aurait cru qu’il faisait jour. Son ami Araï l’entoura alors pour atténuer sa lumière, et lorsqu’il fit sombre de nouveau, un jaguar affamé remarqua la lune dans sa robe de nuage. Alors qu’il se préparait à bondir, une flèche jaillit des fourrés et tua le jaguar. La lune, bien qu’ignorante des choses de la Terre, comprit bien vite que le paysan qui avait tué l’animal lui avait sauvé la vie. Elle lui jura alors qu’elle réaliserait son vœu le plus cher et qu’il n’avait qu’à le lui dire.

Humble, le paysan n’émit aucun souhait, jurant qu’il était heureux et avide de rien. La lune et Araï lui offrirent alors les feuilles de Yerba Maté, qui jusque là étaient demeurées le secret des astres. La lune lui enseigna comment préparer le maté et lui promit qu’il garantirait une bonne amitié parmi ceux qui le boiraient. La célèbre boisson était désormais descendue parmi les hommes, et ils ne cessèrent de le consommer depuis, ainsi que de l’offrir en gage d’hospitalité et d’amitié.

Vous avez aimé cet article? A lire sur le même sujet