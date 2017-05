Vendor: Cisco Exam Code: 200-125 Exam Name: CCNA Cisco Certified Network Associate CCNA (v3.0) Version: DemoDEMO

QUESTION 1 A network administrator needs to configure a serial link between the main office and a remote location. The router at the remote office is a non-Cisco router. How should the network administrator configure the serial interface of the main office router to make the connection? A. Main(config)# interface serial 0/0 Main(config-if)# ip address 172.16.1.1 255.255.255.252 Main(config-if)# no shut B. Main(config)# interface serial 0/0 Main(config-if)# ip address 172.16.1.1 255.255.255.252 Main(config-if)# encapsulation ppp Main(config-if)# no shut C. Main(config)# interface serial 0/0 Main(config-if)# ip address 172.16.1.1 255.255.255.252 Main(config-if)# encapsulation frame-relay Main(config-if)# authentication chap Main(config-if)# no shut D. Main(config)# interface serial 0/0 Main(config-if)#ip address 172.16.1.1 255.255.255.252 Main(config-if)#encapsulation ietf Main(config-if)# no shut Correct Answer: B

QUESTION 2 Which Layer 2 protocol encapsulation type supports synchronous and asynchronous circuits and has built- in security mechanisms? A. HDLC B. PPP C. X.25 D. Frame Relay Correct Answer: B

QUESTION 3 Refer to the exhibit. The two connected ports on the switch are not turning orange or green. What would be the most effective steps to troubleshoot this physical layer problem? (Choose three.)A. Ensure that the Ethernet encapsulations match on the interconnected router and switch ports. B. Ensure that cables A and B are straight-through cables. C. Ensure cable A is plugged into a trunk port. D. Ensure the switch has power. E. Reboot all of the devices. F. Reseat all cables. Correct Answer: BDF

QUESTION 4 A network administrator is troubleshooting the OSPF configuration of routers R1 and R2. The routers cannot establish an adjacency relationship on their common Ethernet link. The graphic shows the output of the show ip ospf interface e0 command for routers R1 and R2. Based on the information in the graphic, what is the cause of this problem? A. The OSPF area is not configured properly. B. The priority on R1 should be set higher. C. The cost on R1 should be set higher. D. The hello and dead timers are not configured properly. E. A backup designated router needs to be added to the network. F. The OSPF process ID numbers must match. Correct Answer: D

QUESTION 5 Standard industrialized protocol of etherchannel? A. LACP B. PAGP C. PRP D. REP Correct Answer: A

QUESTION 6 Two features of the extended ping command? (Choose two.) A. It can send a specific number of packet B. It can send packet from specified interface of IP address C. It can resolve the destination host nameD. It can ping multiple host at the same time Correct Answer: AB

QUESTION 7 What command is used to configure a switch as authoritative NTP server? A. ntp master 3 B. ntp peer IP C. ntp server IP D. ntp source IP Correct Answer: A

QUESTION 8 Two statements about syslog loging? A. Syslog logging is disabled by default B. Messages are stored in the internal memory of device C. Messages can be erased when device reboots D. Messages are stored external to the device E. other F. other Correct Answer: AD

QUESTION 9 How to enable vlans automatically across multiple switches? A. Configure VLAN B. Confiture NTP C. Configure each VLAN D. Configure VTP Correct Answer: D

QUESTION 10 Refer to the exhibit. A network administrator is configuring an EtherChannel between SW1 and SW2. The SW1 configuration isshown. What is the correct configuration for SW2? A. interface FastEthernet 0/1 channel-group 1 mode active switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk interface FastEthernet 0/2 channel-group 1 mode active switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk B. interface FastEthernet 0/1 channel-group 2 mode auto switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk interface FastEthernet 0/2 channel-group 2 mode auto switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk C. interface FastEthernet 0/1 channel-group 1 mode desirable switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk interface FastEthernet 0/2 channel-group 1 mode desirable switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk D. interface FastEthernet 0/1 channel-group 1 mode passive switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk interface FastEthernet 0/2 channel-group 1 mode passive switchport trunk encapsulation dot1q switchport mode trunk Correct Answer: C